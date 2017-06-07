GALLERY: Thrills and spills at Bundaberg Rodeo

MAKING THE LEAP: Texas steer wrestler Jarrad Rains at the Bundaberg Rodeo, June 2, 2017.

THERE were thrills and spills at Bundaberg Rodeo on Friday.

Gill Bros' Karen Miller said rough stock entries were down but performances were solid.

The bareback riding title was split between current APRA champion Dave Worsfold, above, and challenger Ben Hall.

Lucas Wilson took out the bronco ride, Dave Marwhinny bull ride, and Bradley Fielder novice bull ride, while ladies barrel race went to Dusty McPhee, ladies breakaway to Jamie Lee Williams, and cowgirl Alicia Rantin put in a valiant effort as the solo woman in the bull ride.

Twins Brock and Mitch Eastward took out the steer wrestling and broken tie respectively while Jeff Miller and Cameron Milner took out the team roping.