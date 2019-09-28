Gallery: The best Grand Final photos

Richmond supporters were out in force, excited ahead of the premiership decider.

Richmond supporters were out in force, excited ahead of the premiership decider.

A SEA of yellow and black flooded into Richmond's Punt Road heartland on Sturday morning, roaring for a Tigers' victory.

More than 13,000 fans gathered on the oval, to cheer on their mighty Tiges.

For Bundoora's Luke Yendall, 35, who wears his love for his club not just on his sleeve but inked on his skin, the "Holy Grail" of Punt Road is the only place to watch Richmond in a grand final.

"Here with the real people, you get a great atmosphere, it's the best place to be, and especially with the family," he said.

For Danny Campbell, who flew from Townsville for the game, dressing up was part of the fun.

Who was he styled by?

"My teenage daughter of course."

As the pre-game entertainment kicked off at MCG, the punters start singing and swaying in time with the music.

"It's going to be a great day," saids "died-in-the-wool" supporter Rob Prowd, 65, from "the Paris-end" of Box Hill.

He was here in 2017, "when there wasn't dry eye on the oval."

"This time will be just as exciting," he saids.

"Maybe not as emotional as last time, but just as exciting."

Here are the best photographs, capturing the pre-game excitement and the ferocity of the contest.

The Tigers had plenty to celebrate in the first half. Picture: David Caird

Marlion Pickett of the Tigers is presented with his jumper by Shaun Grigg. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/AFL Photos/via Getty Images )

Marlion Pickett hugging Shaun Grigg. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/AFL Photos/via Getty Images )

Marlion Pickett of the Tigers poses with his jumper ahead of his debut. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/AFL Photos/via Getty Images )

Marlion Pickett with Tigers champion Shaun Grigg. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/AFL Photos/via Getty Images )

Marlion Pickett of the Tigers poses with loved ones ahead of his AFL debut. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/AFL Photos/via Getty Images )

Teammates celebrate Marlion Pickett ahead of the Grand Final. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/AFL Photos/via Getty Images )

Toby Greene of the Giants arrives at the MCG. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Coleman Medallist Jeremy Cameron. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Tim Taranto of the Giants arrives for the grand final. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Richmond’s Kane Lambert arrives at the MCG. Picture: Michael Klein.

Dylan Grimes, steeled for action. Picture: Michael Klein.

Richmond’s Tom Lynch. Picture: Michael Klein.

A Tiger fan shows their support. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

A young Richmond fan ready for the big game. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

A Tiger fan shows her support. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Can Dustin Martin add a second Norm Smith Medal to his trophy cabinet? Picture: Michael Klein

It’s a big day for Tigers coach Damien Hardwick, picturing arriving at the MCG. Picture: Michael Klein

Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin arrives the MCG. Picture: Michael Klein

Giants fan Alex, 13, will be barracking for GWS and Toby Greene. Picture: Mark Stewart

Dividied loyalties as a Giants fan and Tigers fan arrive at the MCG. Picture: Robert Cianflone/AFL Photos/via Getty Images.

Tiger fan Jaspar, 12, is ready to cheer on Richmond in the Grand Final. Picture: Mark Stewart

He may be sidelined with injury, but Giants star Stephen Coniglio – and his signature celebration – will be on display with these GWS fans at the MCG. Picture: Robert Cianflone, AFL Photos/via Getty Images.

Australian cricketer and Giants fan Mitchell Starc poses with a fan ahead of the 2019 AFL Grand Final. Picture: Robert Cianflone, AFL Photos via Getty Images.

There will be plenty of cheering from this mob – the Tiger army are at the MCG. Picture: Jason Edwards

Tigers fans show their support ahead of the 2019 AFL Grand Final. Picture: Michael Dodge, AAP Image

Giants number 1 fan Seb Dell'Orefice is ready for the AFL Grand Final. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Team Dal Santo and Team Brown clash at the NAB League 2019 All Stars match, played on the MCG. Picture: Darrian Traynor, AFL Photos via Getty Images.

Tigers fans show their support during the 2019 AFL Grand Final between the Richmond Tigers and the GWS Giants at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, September 28, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING

2019 AFL grand final between Richmond and GWS at the MCG. Picture: Jason Edwards

GWS fans show their support pre-game. Picture: Michael Dodge, AAP Image.

Daniel Rioli celebrates a goal. Picture: David Caird

Josh Kelly with the ball and Dion Prestia in hot pursuit. Picture: Michael Klein.

Tom Lynch celebrates a goal. Picture: Mark Stewart

Dustin Martin of the Tigers celebrates a goal. Australia. Picture: Mark Stewart

Jason Castagna of the Tigers takes a big mark. Picture: Mark Stewart

Dustin Martin scored the Tigers’ first goal. Picture: Michael Klein.

Jack Riewoldt kicks forward. Picture: Michael Klein.

Daniel Rioli kicked a goal right on the quarter-time siren. Picture: Michael Klein.

Josh Caddy of the Tigers marks infront of Tim Taranto of the Giants during the 2019 AFL Grand Final match between the Richmond Tigers and the Greater Western Sydney Giants at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 28, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture:Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

Trent Cotchin of the Tigers contests with Shane Mumford of the Giants during the 2019 AFL Grand Final match between the Richmond Tigers and the GWS Giants at the MCG on September 28, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Mark Stewart

Toby Nankervis of the Tigers wins the first tap out during the 2019 AFL Grand Final between the Richmond Tigers and the GWS Giants at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, September 28, 2019. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP.

Giants run out during the AFL Grand Final between the GWS Giants and Richmond Tigers at the MCG on September 28, 2019 in Melbourne. Picture. Phil Hillyard

The Giants run out during the AFL Grand Final between the GWS Giants and Richmond Tigers at the MCG on September 28, 2019 in Melbourne. Picture. Phil Hillyard

The Tigers pose for their team photo before the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final match between the Richmond Tigers and the GWS Giants at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 28, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos.

Tones and I during the 2019 AFL Grand Final match between the Richmond Tigers and the GWS Giants at the MCG on September 28, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Mark Stewart

Artist Paul Kelly performs during the 2019 AFL Grand Final between the Richmond Tigers and the GWS Giants at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, September 28, 2019. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP.

Mike Brady performs during the 2019 AFL Grand Final match between the Richmond Tigers and the GWS Giants at the MCG on September 28, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Mark Stewart

RTigers fans arrive at the stadium. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.

GWS Giants fans rally outside the MCG. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.