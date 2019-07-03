Gallery shows kids to think outside the box

Menu
HEATWAVE: Bundaberg Regional Gallery curator, Anita Holtsclaw with Gerwyn Davies' leading artwork in the exhibition, Prawn. Rhylea Millar
3rd Jul 2019
BUNDABERG Regional Galleries' latest exhibition, Heatwave, features artist Gerwyn Davies in a variety of images, wearing unique costumes.

"This exhibition by Gerwyn Davies started last Saturday and really draws on pop culture, but in a playful way,” Curator Dr Anita Holtsclaw said.

"Davies photographs himself in costumes and those images become the artwork and it makes you laugh but it also makes you very aware that it is a constructive artifice.”

Dr Holtsclaw said the gallery always tried to align the exhibition works with school holiday pop-up activities, such as the Pop Culture Festival, proving to be a successful community initiative yesterday.

"The free pop-up event and exhibition allows children to develop their own take on it, by making zines and badges,” she said.

"It allows them to think differently about things that are interesting and exciting to them and how their brain works within that.”

These concepts teach children the importance of creative self-expression which allows them to think past what society often dictates is the correct way of thinking.

"I think the thing that's really important about having art available in Bundaberg to kids, is it gives their imagination a chance to roam,” Dr Holtsclaw said.

"Engaging children with that gives them a chance to play, but also start to wonder about those constructions.

"The most exciting thing about art is it gives you the chance to see the world differently, through someone else's perspective.”

Dr Holtsclaw encouraged parents to bring their kids along and reflect on the pop culture experience.

The Pop Culture Festival will also be held on Thursday this week as well as Tuesday and Thursday next week from 10am-12pm at the Gallery Park. Bookings are not required.

For more information about the event or the Heatwave exhibition, visit bundabergregionalgalleries.com.au.

