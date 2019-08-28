GALLERY: Shock scene a reminder of what can happen on roads

Beau Milne smashes while captain Brad Ward looks on at Mundubbera Fire and Rescue's mock vehicle cut-out.

A MAN was trapped in the wreck of his vehicle after a head-on collision in Mundubbera.

That was the training scenario facing Mundubbera Fire and Rescue workers who demonstrated a vehicle cut-out rescue on the station's front lawn this week.

The two vehicles in the mock crash will remain onsite, a crash dummy lying spread-eagled between them under a white sheet, for the duration of Queensland Road Safety Week.

Police Sergeant Dan Clarke said a similar display was mocked up last year.

"It will be on display all week as a reminder for road users in the local area of the serious consequences of the Fatal Five,” Sgt Clarke said.

"It doubles as training for the (QFES) guys.”

Fire captain Brad Ward said the most important things when cutting a patient free from a vehicle was watching out for hazards such as fallen or overhead power lines, stabilising the vehicle before cutting, being aware the vehicle might shift during the operation, and making sure the patient was aware of what's happening by explaining the steps along the way.

Cptn Ward said he and his crew trained weekly and practised "as many (vehicle cut-outs) as we can,” depending on the availability of scrap cars, regularly supplied by their friends at R.G. Mobbs and Co.

Cptn Ward said his crew was usually called out to about six or seven live cut-outs each year.

Sgt Clarke and firefighter Beau Milne put the finishing touches on this year's Queensland Road Safety Week display.

Sgt Clarke draped a sheet over the crash dummy, while Mr Milne emptied the station's tomato sauce bottle over the dummy.