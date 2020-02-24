Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Red Hot Summer
Music

GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

Michael Nolan
24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GATHERING rain clouds did not dampen the mood as thousands of Toowoomba residents and tourists piled into Queens Park for Red Hot Summer Tour, yesterday.

Tunes from some top Australian bands could be heard across the city.

They included Hunters and Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Toowoomba party animal Vik Ryan was pumped for the gig.

"It is excellent," she said.

"We haven't had anything like this (in Toowoomba) for a long time and it was well worth every penny."

While the ground was sodden Mrs Ryan said the wet conditions added to the fun.

"Thank God we have rain to go with the concert," she said.

"It was good to see all the bands but I was really keen for the Living End."

entertainment music red hot summer 2020
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court hears how a man put a $200 pair of headphones in pants

        premium_icon Court hears how a man put a $200 pair of headphones in pants

        News A MAN has been fined for stealing from a local business.

        • 24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Meet Bundy's biker pooch

        premium_icon Meet Bundy's biker pooch

        News Snowy loves taking to the road

        • 24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Man fined over drugs and guns found in search

        premium_icon Man fined over drugs and guns found in search

        News Twenty-one marijuana plants found

        • 24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days