GALLERY: Pedalling to victory at Canetoad Classic

BMX: FIVE riders from Bundaberg took to the local track and crossed the line first for a photo finish in the Canetoad Classic.

Bundaberg BMX Club president Edwin Little said it was a great competition that ran without a hitch.

While he said there were fewer riders, there were still about 250 people pedalling in the classic, which has been around for at least a decade.

Little said Toby Hatfield won the race for eight-year-olds, Riley Cooper, who rides up a year, won the 10-years boys, and Glen Sanderson took top spot, as did father-and-son duo Connor and Chris Pratt.

Connor was victorious in the men's division while his father won the 50-plus cruiser men's race.

Little praised the work of all the committee members who had been working hard and putting in the hours from long nights into 1am to get the Canetoad Classic ready.

He said there was a tremendous amount of work done behind the scenes and thanked all those involved in the preparations for the Classic.

Little said they also had a few competitors in the mini-wheelers category and sprockets division which caters to riders from 3-4 years old and 6-7 years old.

He said the club numbers were steadily growing and welcomed new riders and families.

Two of Little's children race and he said it was a different type of sport which was great to watch and was accompanied by a great group of families.

He said all the friendships that have been made and how he had been welcomed as president was eye-opening.

Little said they encourage parents and children to head down to the track on Mondays or Tuesdays from 5.30-6.30pm to watch the training to get an idea of what the sport was all about.

For more on Bundy BMX, visit their Facebook page.