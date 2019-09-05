GALLERY: Outback town offers ideal Army training grounds

Service men and women from the Second Combat Engineer Regiment (2 CER) completing Army training in Gayndah.

IN A first ever for the Australian Army, Captain Chris Grimes has lead a three week intensive training program for over 80 service men and women in Gayndah.

Captain Chris Grimes lead service men and women from the Second Combat Engineer Regiment (2 CER) and said their time has been spread between Army training and community involvement.

"From a Military perspective we have been conducting three essential tasks while here,” he said.

"One is medium girder bridging down on one of the local private lands here owned by Greg Zales.

"That's building bridges to cross gaps whether they are wet or dry so we can all get over to the other side.

"It can take a team of 24 three or so hours to build and take down the bridge.

"The bridges we've been building across the gully on his property can hold up to 70 tonnes. So the training is essential.”

The service men and women in Gayndah were broken up into three groups of approximately 24 upon arrival and have spent a week working on each segment.

"The second component is the improved ribbo bridge,” Captain Grimes said.

"We've been using the boat ramp and rafting up the Burnett River, and doing some launch and recovery operations there.

"We then load the rafts up with army vehicles and push them down the river.”

The third segment is remediation and community work.

"This involves fixing up and working on the memorial park for Sapper Jacob Moerland,” Cptn Grimes said.

"We're fixing up and creating concrete paths there as well as knocking out one of the foot bridges. Which we are also hoping to replace once the Council provides the resources to.

"Jacob is our link to Gayndah.”

Jacob Moerland was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010, due to an improvised explosive device.

"We all know him as Snowy, it was a bit of an affection nickname,” Cptn Grimes said.

"Since his death we've just really put in the effort to maintain that relationship with his mother Sandy and the rest of the Gayndah community.

"We have been sending up Military personnel to have a presence on ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day specifically.”

However, this is the first time so many service men and women have been sent away for such an extensive training program.

"We've all been having a fantastic time being able to come and train here,” Cptn Grimes said.

"We just feel so welcomed by the community and the land owners. Especially those who have been kind enough to let us train on their property.

"There's just something about training out west here that you don't get in the city. It's much more realistic and possibly even better preparation.”

Captain Grimes said he has hopes to return to Gayndah in January 2020, and will continue reaching out to the local community here.