BOWLED OVER: Phyllis Copeland pins her hopes on a bowling medal at the Seniors Olympics.
BOWLED OVER: Phyllis Copeland pins her hopes on a bowling medal at the Seniors Olympics.
GALLERY: Olympics with a twist

Jessica Lamb
31st Aug 2018 12:00 AM

FROM giant tennis racquets to throwing elephants, Halcro Street Community Centre was alive with sport fever yesterday morning.

About 30 people from The Waterford nursing home, general community and even grey nomads joined in the Seniors' Olympics.

Contesting six modified sports, the event was held in conjunction with Queensland's Seniors Week last week.

 

Victorian holidaymaker Dorothy Gleeson together with her husband pulled on their best exercise joggers to compete.

"We have been in Hervey Bay for seven and a half weeks and it has been just fantastic," she said.

"We try to take part in all the local activities in the Seniors Month booklet and this was one of them.

"It just adds to Hervey Bay as a tourist attraction the fact there is always something to do."

