GALLERY: Monsters reeled in as anglers try to Catch-A-Catty

Sponsors and keen anglers Phil and Shelly Driver with Shelly's 4kg catfish. Erica Murree

TO BAG the Champion Angler trophy at the Catch-A-Catty Family Fishing competition at Mingo Crossing, Dean Pym had to catch three or more species.

Pym said he and his family enjoyed fishing and had been part of the competition for six or seven years.

He said the fishing was awesome at the event.

"It has really picked up since the flooding ...” he said.

"This trophy will go up on the bar wall.”

Five-year-old Zandar Rolls with his younger brother Hunter may have only been catching weed fish, but they had bigger prizes in their sights as they were hoping to win the boat package in the special draws.

Disappointment turned to joy for Mundubbera's David Gordon whose number was the second to be drawn.

"My son Coen and I are going to love this,” Gordon said.

"We do a lot of fishing but we used to do more until rules and regulations changed.”

Paradise Stocking Association president Angus Douglas said numbers at the event were similar to last year, with 208 seniors and 90 juniors.

He said there were some quality fish caught during the weekend.

"The majority of fish have gone back into river,” Douglas said.

One of the anglers, Trestyn Maddern of Gayndah, caught himself a tagged yellowbelly.

"We'll be able to check out its details on the website and update the information,” Douglas said.

"This helps to check growth rates and migration of the fish.”

Declan, Glenda and Gavin Mitchell, from Monto, said they didn't catch a lot of fish but had a good weekend.

Glenda said she caught an eel but lost a big yellowbelly beside the boat.

"We had a ball trying,” she said.

Shelly and Phil Driver of Practical Citrus Solutions go to the event every year.

"We love it, this is our holiday,” Shelly said.

"Catch-A-Catty is something we look forward to every year.”

The past winner of the heaviest catfish, caught her first yellowbelly at the event and was stoked.

Last year there was a big haul of the invasive fish tilapia caught at the the event, but only seven were bagged at the weekend, all by juniors and five of them by Klarissa Summers.

Winning a kayak was a complete surprise for Gayndah's Emily George.

"I had been eyeing off which one I liked,” she said.