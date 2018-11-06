Menu
RACE DAY: John Davitt, Robbie Grant, Jess Louise, Taylor Shorthouse, Sam Roberts, Ally Glover and Corey Cronin enjoy the races.
GALLERY: Melbourne Cup fever turns up the heat in Bundy

Katie Hall
by
6th Nov 2018 5:58 PM
IT MAY have been a rainy day in Melbourne, but at the Bundaberg Race Club, the sun was shining down on punters, like Rachel Rehbein.

Ms Rehbein was beaming after Cross Counter won yesterday's Melbourne Cup.

It was a win that left Ms Rehbein $130 better off.

Hundreds were trackside, decked out in their fabulously colourful frocks and dapper suits and ties, for one of the most anticipated days on the region's racing calendar.

The pre-race excitement was palpable, with standing room only around the bookies.

Many sought the shade provided by the marquees, while others kept cool at the bar.

It wasn't just the horses that had heads turning and people cheering.

Layne Auer and Daynah Wraffin, who entered into the fashions of the field, were a picture in bright spring colours and a pop of blue around their eyes.

"We were excited to enter the fashion on the field earlier,” Ms Auer said.

Lynn Leisk didn't enter the fashions of the field.

Ms Leisk said said just wearing her unique dress at the races was enough for her.

Her daughter, Nicola Elvin was proud to have supported several local Bundy fashion boutiques in her search for the perfect fascinator.

Bundaberg Race Club's Shanyn Limpus said yesterday's crowds exceeded last year's numbers.

Last year a wild storm struck chaos at the track late in to the meet.

"Today was fantastic ... We're very happy with a crowd turn out of just under 1000 through the gate,” Ms Limpus said.

"It's slightly up from last year, we definitely had more pre-bookings and completely sold out a month before the event, we've even taken a few bookings for next year already.

"If you want a private area space for next year, I suggest people get in early.”

Don't miss tomorrow's NewsMail for some social shots from events around the region.

