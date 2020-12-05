GALLERY: Markets put local creators in spotlight

Bree Pilling, Keryn Plumb, Inge Van Dijk, Jess Beutel and Kate Langtree enjoying an afternoon at the markets.

Bree Pilling, Keryn Plumb, Inge Van Dijk, Jess Beutel and Kate Langtree enjoying an afternoon at the markets.

AFTER the events of 2020, Bundaberg residents and Queenslanders as a whole have been encouraged to support local.

Last night locals had the chance to start or finish their Christmas shopping with some locally made gifts at the Emerging Young Creators Markets which were held at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery.

From handmade jewellery, homemade cars, art prints and even embroidery – there was something for everyone.

More stories

Emergency worker using creative outlets to overcome PTSD

FULL CIRCLE: Special one-off statement pieces made with love

Loving mum’s new business venture is the ‘bomb’