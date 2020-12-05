Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bree Pilling, Keryn Plumb, Inge Van Dijk, Jess Beutel and Kate Langtree enjoying an afternoon at the markets.
Bree Pilling, Keryn Plumb, Inge Van Dijk, Jess Beutel and Kate Langtree enjoying an afternoon at the markets.
News

GALLERY: Markets put local creators in spotlight

Geordi Offord
5th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER the events of 2020, Bundaberg residents and Queenslanders as a whole have been encouraged to support local.

Last night locals had the chance to start or finish their Christmas shopping with some locally made gifts at the Emerging Young Creators Markets which were held at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery.

From handmade jewellery, homemade cars, art prints and even embroidery – there was something for everyone.

Photos
View Gallery

More stories

Emergency worker using creative outlets to overcome PTSD

FULL CIRCLE: Special one-off statement pieces made with love

Loving mum’s new business venture is the ‘bomb’

bundaberg regional art gallery christmas christmas shopping emerging young creators market
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    No new cases recorded in NSW

    No new cases recorded in NSW
    • 5th Dec 2020 10:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not a prophet’: Farmer’s propose rates motion to council

        Premium Content ‘Not a prophet’: Farmer’s propose rates motion to council

        News BRC CEO says mayor didn’t foresee Covid as group continues to apply pressure over rates ahead of upcoming council meeting.

        Why it’s a good time to get into primary production

        Premium Content Why it’s a good time to get into primary production

        News Exciting future: There’s more to agriculture than just dirt and driving tractors.

        Emergency worker using creative outlets to overcome PTSD

        Premium Content Emergency worker using creative outlets to overcome PTSD

        News An emergency service worker with PTSD has started making accessories to overcome it...

        The incredible nesting habits of the forest kingfisher

        Premium Content The incredible nesting habits of the forest kingfisher

        News “They fly with such force into the termite nest that deaths from a broken neck have...