GALLERY: Lawn bowls event helps to support regional town

Mary Galloway, Pam Walker, David Harvey, Angus Walker, Bungy and Joy Williams on the green.

Mary Galloway, Pam Walker, David Harvey, Angus Walker, Bungy and Joy Williams on the green. Jessica McGrath

A LAWN bowls competition in Kingaroy provided much more some social fun.

The Palm Lakes Resort lawn bowls competition is injecting much-needed funds into the regional town of Kingaroy.

Organiser Joy Williams said 84 players, members from eight of the Palm Lakes over-55s resorts, took to the green.

"The reason we chose Kingaroy was because it was a place with more greens and it was an area suffering from the drought,” Williams said.

About 100 people, including supporters, travelled to the town for the competition that ran from Tuesday to Thursday.

Williams said it was a great opportunity to support their hosts, the Kingaroy Bowls Club Incorporated, and encourage people to try the sport.

"If you've come here to win big money and trophies, pack your bags because we're all here for fun,” she said.

"It's good to see they're all having a good time.

"There's been some firm friends made this week.”

Lawn bowls was the game of choice, a decision made easily as it is popular at each of the Palm Lakes resorts.

"It's not too strenuous, it's a social sport and it's nice to be out in the sun,” Willisams said.

Kingaroy Bowls Club secretary Barbara Clarke said they were excited to bring more interest to the sport.

"Lawn bowls is a gentle exercise for people, although it's perceived as an old person's sport, it is not,” Clarke said.

Clarke said all of the serious competitors in bowls at the Commonwealth Games were young people.

"It's a good alternative to contact sports and people who play bowls are often outgoing and willing to help guide any inexperienced opposition,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Club members were excited to host the competition.

"We think it's fantastic, both for Kingaroy and the surrounding area,” Clarke said.

She said the competitors brought in a lot of money by staying at the caravan park or at hotels and by eating out.

Williams said Kingaroy was chosen so competitors could support the drought-affected community.

"People have been to the RSL, the visitor centre and everyone is walking away with bags of peanuts,” she said.

"It's great for the economy of Kingaroy.”

Each of the lucky door prizes and daily competition prizes were purchased in the South Burnett.

On Wednesday, the group went for a bus tour of the region, starting at the Endeavour Kingaroy Kitchen and finishing with wine tasting at Cranes Winery.

The event was also organised to renew interest in an annual lawn bowls competition held between two of the clubs, Bargara and Eagleby.

For the past five years the groups have stayed at the Yallakool Caravan Park and played in Murgon.

Williams said they planned to hold the bigger competition, open to other clubs, every two years in Kingaroy.