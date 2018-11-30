GALLERY: Kabra resident saw flames just metres from house

Emily Powell had a few small fires in one of her paddocks at her Kabra property. It came very close to the house. The bore has been ruined as a result but the house is safe.

KABRA man Alex Raguse stayed up all of Wednesday night and was still going on Thursday afternoon to battle the fires encroaching on his Kabra property.

He and Emily Powell were very lucky their house was not burnt down - a few kilometres away two houses on Wigginton Rd in Kabra had been burnt to the ground.

"Alex felt confident that if he managed the small fires that started in the yard from embers, that the house would be safe," she said.

"He stayed awake the entire night and he is still going at the moment."

On their property, the fire came up to paddocks at the front of their house throughout the night.

"The paddocks in front and behind our home have been burned, thankfully our home has been spared," Emily said.

"Without the work of the emergency services and the Rural Fire Brigade I have no doubt it wouldn't have been such a positive outcome for us.

"It is the same scenario for most of the homes in our street, with burn lines within metres of their homes."

Emily was breathing a sigh of relief yesterday as it seemed the fire had calmed down compared to Wednesday.

She said the smoke from the hills had lessened and the worst of the fire seemed to have passed.

They spent Thursday on the ground managing spot fires.

Their bore was also burnt and they were having to cart water.