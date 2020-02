CAR SHOW: Zoey and Ethan next to an FJ Holden ute at the Bargara Beach Campout Car Show at Nielson Park Beach.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

THE NewsMail dug into our archives following this week's news that Holden will be leaving the country.

Today we're bringing you some of our photos featuring the iconic brand.

Have you got a memorable Holden photo? Email it to editorial@news-mail.com.au.