PACE-SETTER: Coco Loveland has led her U16 Gladstone team to a 2-0 start after day one of the CDC.
PACE-SETTER: Coco Loveland has led her U16 Gladstone team to a 2-0 start after day one of the CDC.
Basketball

GALLERY: Gladstone juniors have mixed day one

NICK KOSSATCH
by
2nd Mar 2019 8:26 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-16 boy's have split day one of the CDC with a loss and a win against Rockhampton and Bundaberg respectively.

It means Gladstone will play in division two of the Classics in Brisbane's state champs over the Easter break.

Rocky have cemented its place in division one based on both team's head-to-head in each of the first two rounds of the three CDC's.

Gladstone's U16 girls won both its games in comfortable style against Rocky and Bundy while the port city's U14 girl's and boy's sides have won one game of four collectively.

The boys rebounded from a loss to Rocky to beat Maryborough.

Results can be seen here on by clicking HERE.

Action continues tomorrow

