GALLERY: Fraser Island views sweep top Coast property sale

A BEACH-front Point Vernon home with sweeping views of Fraser Island has fetched the highest price on the Fraser Coast property market this week.

The four-bedroom two-bathroom home complete with two undercover entertaining areas at 93 Corfield St became the highest reported sale when it reached $717,500.

On a triangular block, the 1,322sq m property with irrigation installed sold within just 30 days of being on the market.

In June 2018 the land was valued at $470,000 and in early 2004 the sellers spent more than $58,000 on adding a 12.7m x 9.5m shed with three metre automatic roller doors and an in-ground swimming pool to the home.

The property was last sold in December 2001 for $335,000.

Middle of the pack sales price for the region was $350,000, which gave one home owner the title to 18 Tenimby St in Pialba.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 4 Josephine Dr in Tiaro which sold for $50,000.

The Fraser Coast median house price for the last month has dropped to was $328,000 while units have risen to were priced at $249,500.

The highest number of houses currently on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket which has remained constant for the last fortnight with 563 and 45 units.

Meanwhile, 22 houses and five units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top 10 reported sales in the Fraser Coast this week:

1. 93 Corfield St, Point Vernon $717,500

2. 169 Esplanade, Point Vernon $630,000

3. 6 Rathdowne Ct, Urraween $450,000

4. 18 Rosedale Dr, Wondunna $450,000

5. 9 Lakeridge Dr, Dundowran $435,000

6. 63 Cunningham St, Urangan $390,000

7. 6 Truro St, Torquay $375,000

8. 18 Cran St, Tinana $370,000

9. 7 Foreshore Dr, Urangan $368,000

10. 1 Cumberland Ct, Point Vernon $365,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

For more see the Fraser Coast Property Guide in Saturday's Chronicle.