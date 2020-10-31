GALLERY: Final votes cast as Sunshine Coast decides

Cale, 10, Russell and Rebecca Miller cast their vote for the October 31 State Election at the Currimundi State School polling booth.

Cale, 10, Russell and Rebecca Miller cast their vote for the October 31 State Election at the Currimundi State School polling booth.

The environment and how the government has handed the COVID-19 pandemic are just some of the issues motivating Sunshine Coast voters this election.

On the final day to cast a vote for the October 31 State Election, Sunshine Coast residents are enjoying small queues at local polling booths.

Kristy Hebbard said she usually pre-polled, but this year opted to vote on election day after hearing a record number of people had voted early.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I was in and out pretty quickly today," she said.

Ms Hebbard said it was environmental issues that motivated her vote.

She said she became a Greens voter a few years ago, a flip from previously supporting the

Kristy Hebbard cast her vote for the October 31 State Election at the polling booth at Currimundi State School.

Liberal Party when she lived in the Australian Capital Territory.

"I haven't always voted green, it's just been in the last few years," she said.

"It was more from my daughter's influence, as she is getting more aware of environmental issues.

"She's 20 and she's very politically minded."

The support was felt by the Greens' candidate for Kawana, Anna Sri, who handed out how to vote flyers at the Currimundi State School booth.

She said the Greens' traditionally enjoyed strong support from that booth.

Russell and Rebecca Miller also cast their vote at Currimundi.

Mr Miller said he voted for the party he wanted to govern the state, and felt the Labor Government had handled COVID-19 well.

Samuel Murchie and Andrea Nicholls also cast their vote at the Currimundi school booth.

It was Ms Nicholls' first time voting.

Meanwhile other residents said they were only there to get their name marked off and to avoid a fine.