Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People are making questionable choices when it comes to what they wear to court.
People are making questionable choices when it comes to what they wear to court.
Opinion

GALLERY: Falling short when it comes to court attire

Carlie Walker
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OPINION: Court is not a nightclub.

Nor is it the beach, a park or a local supermarket.

Rules apply when it comes to dress etiquette when going to court - but, having covered matters in Hervey Bay and Maryborough over the past 10 years, there are times when attire falls well short of what is suitable.

There is no shortage of people in jeans, thongs, singlets, casual shirts and other items of clothing that are considered inappropriate.

The general recommendations made by Queensland law firms is to wear a suit, a collared button-up shirt, pants or skirt at or below knee level and clean closed-in shoes.

Photos
View Gallery

Singlets, strapless see-through tops, clothing with offensive or disrespectful words or graphics, jeans, thongs, mini skirts, sun glasses and hats are all considered unsuitable attire.

Michelle Makela from Go to Court Lawyers, who holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Masters in Criminology, said those appearing in court were advised to dress in a tidy, modest and smart manner.

She warns that if dressed unsuitably, the judge or magistrate may reprimand the person or ask them to leave the courthouse.

Wearing the appropriate clothing is about respecting the court, the magistrate or judge and the proceedings.

It's also about respecting yourself and taking the process seriously.

Originally published as GALLERY: Falling short when it comes to court attire

fccourt opinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up for grabs: Five iconic Bundy region businesses

        Premium Content Up for grabs: Five iconic Bundy region businesses

        Property A number of well-known Bundaberg businesses are up for sale. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity, here are some of the current options on the table.

        Bundy youngster setting the pace to stamp out bullying

        Premium Content Bundy youngster setting the pace to stamp out bullying

        News Why young Rylann Hoopert wanted to get involved in the Healthy Harold Hundred and...

        Workshop to help Bundy kids hit the right notes

        Premium Content Workshop to help Bundy kids hit the right notes

        News How your kids can get involved in the upcoming music workshops.

        METH MENTIONS: 10 Bundaberg court cases involving the drug

        Premium Content METH MENTIONS: 10 Bundaberg court cases involving the drug

        Crime Numerous cases in Bundaberg’s courtrooms have in some way related to the use of...