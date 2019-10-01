Menu
Goal keeper Harrison Fraser saves the ball from the attackers coming through.
News

GALLERY: Day three action from the Joeys Mini World Cup

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
1st Oct 2019 5:42 PM
FOOTBALL: Football fans would be hard to please if they weren't excited about the standard of football they are watching at the Joeys Mini World Cup.

Headers, tackles, saves and goals are the order of the day at the Fraser Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct at Nikenbah.

On every field you can hear the shouts of family and friends as they cheer on the young warriors competing on the football pitches around the complex.

Chronicle photographers have been out at the Sports Precinct capturing the action.

