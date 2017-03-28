29°
GALLERY: Cyclone Debbie brings surf to Bundy

Eliza Goetze
| 28th Mar 2017 10:28 AM
SURF'S UP: Surfers make the most of the Cyclone Debbie swell at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
SURF'S UP: Surfers make the most of the Cyclone Debbie swell at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Eliza Goetze

AS DEBBIE bears down on our northern cousins there has been a rare and welcome sight on our doorstep for surfers: big waves in Bundaberg.

Wavemen and women were out in force over the weekend as the swell built up on Saturday and reached well overhead on a still Sunday morning, with fun beach break conditions at Nielson Park attracting steady crowds of around 40 throughout the day.

Mon Repos and along the beachfront at Bargara were also popular spots.

The surf appeared to peak on Monday as south-easterly winds whipped up choppier waves in the morning before cleaning up a little in the afternoon.

The swell at Bargara is currently sitting at 1.3m coming from the north-east while the wind remains south-easterly.

Swell chart via WillyWeather
Swell chart via WillyWeather Eliza Goetze

But the fun is not over yet, with forecasts from Willy Weather predicting another peak of 2.9 metres in the early hours of Thursday morning on a north-easterly wind, which will reach up to 32km/h on Thursday afternoon.

The breeze will turn north-westerly on Friday when the waves are likely to die down.

Surfers were still making the most of the conditions this morning which were a little messy but with plenty of gold still to be had without the weekend warrior crowds.

