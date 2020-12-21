Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aged care residents enjoy performing in fun Christmas concert
News

GALLERY: Christmas is in the air at Toowoomba aged care facility

Tom Gillespie
Kevin Farmer
and
21st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Christmas is already in the air at Salem Aged Care, with the South Toowoomba nursing home treated to popular carols by a choir of their fellow residents.

The seven-member choir, which was organised by Lutheran Services’ creative arts team, sang all the classic Christmas songs during the Friday concert to spread cheer ahead of the holidays, all while dressed in their finest festive attire.

Choir member Richard Webster said the concert wasn’t about singing perfectly, but rather sharing in the joys of music during Christmas.

“We’ve practised it so many times but we still get things wrong, but we enjoy it,” he said.

“We enjoy it and you get various tries at how we’re going to do various pieces.”

Creative programs facilitator Chloe Tully said music was a powerful and fun way of helping aged care residents maintain cognitive function.

“Music is such an important part of my job, particularly here being in aged care,” she said.

“Music is such a great therapeutic tool, it assists with memory and agitation.”

Originally published as GALLERY: Christmas is in the air at Toowoomba aged care facility

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SAFETY MESSAGE: Mariners to transit area with caution

        SAFETY MESSAGE: Mariners to transit area with caution

        News The East Cardinal mark, number 1 for the Burnett River is missing.

        TOP SCORE: Year 12 cohort makes local school proud

        Premium Content TOP SCORE: Year 12 cohort makes local school proud

        News For one Bundaberg school, 23 per cent of students received an ATAR score between...

        Police investigate vehicle ‘totally destroyed’ by blaze

        Premium Content Police investigate vehicle ‘totally destroyed’ by blaze

        News Emergency services were called to a vehicle fire in Kensington last night.

        State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Premium Content State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Education Thirty Qld students received top result as ATAR results released