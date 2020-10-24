GALLERY: Bundy kids celebrate Book Week

Cassandra Rethamel's kids dressed up as Thing 1, Thing 2 and Thing 3 from the Dr Seuss books.

BOOKS are a fundamental and fun tool which help kids grow their imaginations and learn vital life skills.

This week kids around Bundaberg celebrated their favourite books and characters for Book Week.

The NewsMail put out the call for readers to submit photos of their children dressed up for Book Week.

Harry Potter characters and the Frozen princesses proved popular this year, as well as some Very Hungry Caterpillars and Thing's 1 and 2 from Dr Seuss.

Check out some of the fantastic outfits in our gallery.