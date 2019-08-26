Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joshua Patira takes a difficult mark under pressure from Guy Rivett.
Joshua Patira takes a difficult mark under pressure from Guy Rivett. Cody Fox
AFL

GALLERY: Bombers win through to Wide Bay AFL final

BRENDAN BOWERS
Cody Fox
by and
26th Aug 2019 8:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Aussie rules: It will be an all Hervey Bay Wide Bay AFL final after the Hervey Bay Bombers defeated Brothers Bulldogs in the preliminary final.

The Hervey Bay Bombers easily accounted for the Bundaberg side, winning 14.4-88 to 6.8-44.

Brothers Bulldogs kicked the first goal of the match but that would be the only time they led.

A dominant display by the Hervey Bay team had them leading by 16 points at quarter time and that was the closest the scores would be for the remainder of the game.

Bombers player Jonathon Simms believed the physicality of his team proved the difference.

"We were more physical than the Bulldogs and when we had the ball we used it well," he said.

Simms is now focusing on the grand final next week, and understands it will be a tough match.

"It will be a great game and I encourage everyone to come out and cheer on both teams." Simms said.

Brothers Bulldogs captain Jack Sickerdick was proud of his team despite the loss.

"It was a tough match and we didn't capitalise early but to our credit we hung in there," he said.

"I am proud of the way the boys played throughout the season but the two Hervey Bay teams are too good."

Sickerdick is not sure who will win the grand final next week but will be hoping Bay Power get the win.

"It would be good to see Bay Power win their first competition,," he said.

Bombers and Bay Power will also battle in the reserves grand final after Bay Power defeated ATW 20.11-131 to 5.5-35 on Saturday.

The Hervey Bay Bombers will feature in all five grand finals next Saturday with their under 12, 14 and 16 teams playing before the senior matches.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Make sure you grab a copy of the Chronicle as will have a full preview of the teams and the finals.

atw bay power brothers bulldogs fc sport grand final week hervey bay bombers local sport wide bay afl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    premium_icon Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    News A BUNDABERG caravan park owner has had an application against one of the park's long time residents dismissed by QCAT.

    Mum's desperate act to avoid the police

    premium_icon Mum's desperate act to avoid the police

    Crime Woman was also caught with .022 grams of the drug ice

    Council delegation headed to China and Japan

    premium_icon Council delegation headed to China and Japan

    Council News Bundaberg delegation planned for Asian expo

    Bingera cruise to 4-0 VICTORY

    premium_icon Bingera cruise to 4-0 VICTORY

    Sport Finals will be decided by whoever turns up