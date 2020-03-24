Menu
1 Arthur St, East Toowoomba, is for sale.
1 Arthur St, East Toowoomba, is for sale.
GALLERY: Beautiful homes for sale in Toowoomba

Matthew Newton
24th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
ARE you looking for your next family home? Want something a little different? Here are three homes from around Toowoomba you should check out.

1 Arthur St, East Toowoomba

1 Arthur St, East Toowoomba, is for sale.
1 Arthur St, East Toowoomba, is for sale.

A 1341 sq m allotment graced with a beautiful home, 1 Arthur St, East Toowoomba, is for sale via offers to purchase. 

Originally construted by a master craftsman, the classic residence is a short stroll to eastside schools, parkland, and coffee shops. 

Featuring five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the interior includes an exquisite blend of period features including spotted gum polished timber floors, soaring high ceilings, pretty picture windows, traditional fireplace and classic wrap around veranda. 

Entertaining is made easy with a formal living area, family room, and choice of multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, including a solar-heated inground salt water pool. 

The kitchen includes Caesar stone benchtops and high end appliances. 

For more information contact Belle Property Toowoomba's Rob Murphy on 0409 323 729. 

1/78 Curzon St, East Toowoomba

1/78 Curzon St, East Toowoomba, is for sale.
1/78 Curzon St, East Toowoomba, is for sale.

FOR sale via offers to purchase, this sensational three bedroom, two bathroom villa in East Toowoomba has hit the market.

Featuring modern fittings across a dynamic open plan layout, this stylish residence includes nine foot ceilings, light filled picture windows and fabulous planatation shtuters. 

The master bedroom includes ensuite and walk-in robe, while the main bathroom is floor-to-ceiling tiles. 

A well-appointed kitchen includes quality appliances. 

For more information contact Belle Property Toowomba's Rob Murphy on 0409 323 729. 

23 Rowbotham St, Rangeville

23 Rowbotham St, Rangeville, is for sale.
23 Rowbotham St, Rangeville, is for sale.

LOCATED in a popular pocket of Rangeville, this wonderful family home with generous living and outdoor entertaining spaces offers an amazing lifestyle. 

Nestled on a generous 809 sq m block, moments from Picnic Point, the four bedroom, two bathroom residence is for sale for $549,000. 

The open plan living and outdoor entertaining spaces offer plenty of space for family and friends to come together, while the flexible floor plan allows separation of living for older children or extended families.

The level backyard provides plenty of space for children and pets to play and a saltwater inground pool is an added bonus.

For more information contact Webster Cavanagh's Andrew Webster on 0477 589 758 or Jacqui Eather on 0409 475 116. 

