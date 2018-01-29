Menu
GALLERY: Amazing photos as surf finally arrives at Agnes

SURF'S UP: The surf was well and truly rolling at the weekend in Agnes. Christiane Geissler/CG Photo
Chris Lees
THE surf was up and so was Agnes Water at the weekend.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the Australia Day long weekend and flocked to Queensland's most northern surf beach.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said the weekend was massive.

"It was really busy up there, with Australia Day, a long weekend and the swell,” he said.

"It's been good as we've had no surf for such a long time.

"That certainly got them out and about.”

Although the Agnes Water beach was busy, Mr Holden said there were no major incidents.

Mr Holden said it was a bit hard to know how much surf there would be for the rest of the week.

"But we think the surf will stick around for a couple of days,” he said.

"It depends on how that low pressure system in the Coral Sea goes.”

On Thursday there will be a king tide, which will reach 4.8m at 9.07am at Agnes Water.

Mr Holden said a big tide combined with a bit of surf meant there would be some strong current around.

"So we're just urging caution for swimmers and people,” he said.

Wayne 'Grom' Mellick, owner of Reef to Beach in Agnes Water said the waves were a good size and he expected they would continue for a little while yet.

