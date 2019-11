DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Burnett State College turning up in style for their Year 12 Formal.

DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Burnett State College turning up in style for their Year 12 Formal.

LUXURIOUS dresses, stylish suits and race cars were all in attendance for the Burnett State College formal.

Held at the Gayndah Showgrounds on November 15, the graduating class of 2019 turned out in style, finishing their schooling lives on the high.

Whether they arrived in a rally car, on a motorcycle, or a golf cart, the students and their partners put on a show to remember.