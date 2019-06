EVERY year the NewsMail brings you photos from our local high school formals.

We've published six pages of photos in today's NewsMail, but of course not everyone can pick the paper up.

Here's a gallery of this year's photos and for an added bonus, we thought we'd pop in galleries back to 2015 - just in case you wanted to stroll down memory lane.

2019 PHOTOS

Photos View Photo Gallery

2018 PHOTOS

Photos View Photo Gallery

2017 PHOTOS

Gallery 1

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gallery 2

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gallery 3

Photos View Photo Gallery

2016 PHOTOS

Photos View Photo Gallery

2015 PHOTOS