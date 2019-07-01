GALLERIES: Shalom flying as other teams start Confraternity

SOAR: Shalom College's Caileb Dimes goes over the try line against St Edmund's College from Ipswich in the first game of Confraternity.

SOAR: Shalom College's Caileb Dimes goes over the try line against St Edmund's College from Ipswich in the first game of Confraternity. Mike Knott BUN010719CONSHA1

LEAGUE: Shalom College rugby league coach Neil Feather knows one game doesn't make a Confraternity tournament.

But he was impressed with his side's start in the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Rugby League carnival.

Shalom College made the perfect start to hosting the event, beating Ipswich's St Edmund's College 16-6 in the first game.

Students Rylee Johnson and Brendan Grills scored two tries before the side added another after the break.

St Edmund's scored a late try to level the half, which prevented Shalom from taking full points in the contest by winning both halves and the match.

Shalom's Brendan Grills missed a field goal on the siren.

But it could have been a different story early on.

Shalom conceded an early penalty, which put St Edmund's on their goalline in the first couple of minutes.

The Bundy team held on, then went on the attack, scoring two sets later, after getting a penalty of their own.

"We came into these games expecting tough matches," Feather said.

"A lot of our preparation has been around working hard as a team to defend our line.

"They certainly showed that throughout the game."

Shalom could have won by a bigger margin but missed chances in the second half.

"A couple of things we need to fix up on our edges," Feather said.

He was pleased with his halves, Grills and Bradley Clarke.

Grills scored a brilliant solo try.

Clarke provided the assist and was judged best on ground.

"It's a credit to Brad, he saw some space and I was lucky to get through," Grills said.

"We (Clarke and I) get on outside of footy as well, it works well with the partnership."

Clarke said the hard work paid off.

"We've been training for 12 months now, putting it all together," he said.

"We're working on our mistakes and fixing it."

Shalom played Marist Emerald at 6.20pm tonight and face Columba at 9.20am tomorrow in their final pool match.