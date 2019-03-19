Galaxy Girl Returns for Title

Photo: Olivia Raffaele By: Isaac Purcell Photography (2017)

Pageantry and feminism. Seems like a bit of an oxymoron to most, but for 24 year old Olivia Raffaele the two go hand in hand.



"When most people think of pageants they think of the show 'Toddlers and Tiaras' or something similar, which to be honest, represents this form of competition in a negative light. Pageants are not for everyone, but for some, it's something very motivational and empowering."



Olivia is a school teacher at a blind specialist school in Queensland, and finds her job very challenging and rewarding.



"Being a special educator is definitely challenging at times, but seeing my student's progress and see them happy and fulfilled means that I am doing it right!"



Pageants have often been portrayed in a negative light by the media, the general consensus being that it is a step back for feminism and is degrading; in regards to the swimwear section specifically.



"A lot of people that tend to speak the most negatively are people who have never been to or participated in a pageant. I am not saying that having that view is wrong, everyone is entitled to their opinion, however pageantry has a lot more substance than the swimwear section and the 'fails' that you see on YouTube. It's all about what you make of it, and for me, it is a positive experience."



Miss Raffaele states that her experiences in pageantry have somewhat shaped her as an individual, and enhanced skills that have proved useful in her career. Olivia is competing in Miss Galaxy Australia 2019, which focuses on public speaking, body positivity and philanthropy.



"I am a frequent contestant of Australia Galaxy Pageants, which is a system that revolves around personality, volunteer and charity work. It's a great motivator and provides initiatives for young women to go out into their communities and make a difference; which is fantastic."



Olivia will be representing Queensland in competing for the title of Miss Galaxy Australia 2019 in May on the Gold Coast.



"I am incredibly excited to start my journey again with this system. I am a very driven young woman and no matter what, I am going to make the most out of the experience."