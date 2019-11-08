Gaining independence through specialised housing

Kate Juillerat has gained her independence living in her own unit.

Kate Juillerat has gained her independence living in her own unit.

Bundaberg residents living with a disability are gaining independence via a new project being delivered by Regional Housing Ltd, a Bundaberg not-for-profit organisation managing specialist housing.

National Disability Insurance Scheme participant Kate Juillerat was one of the first people to move into one of the new duplex units in Bundaberg in 2018 and is enjoying greater freedom and independence after living with her family for 33 years.

“This unit has provided me with independence and privacy,” Kate said.

“I like having my own shower and toilet. My unit is nice, spacey and has allowed me to keep my therapy dog.”

Kate’s mother Leanne Juillerat said that Kate’s accessible unit had positive outcomes for the whole family.

“Kate loves her unit and the electronic system enables her to feel safe and offers us, as parents, peace of mind knowing Kate feels safe and happy in her own home,” Julie said.

She said the two and a half years Kate has been living in her own unit had allowed her to develop life skills and enabled the community to become involved in her life.

“It gives her control over her own independence,” Leanne said.

“She likes it, she’s quite proud of her little place.”

Kate’s independent living comes with all the security, support and technology anybody could want, and leaves Leanne and her husband more spare time.

“The NDIS has certainly helped, that’s been the godsend,” Leanne said.

From the outside, you wouldn’t know Kate’s house was any different to others in the neighbourhood.

“That’s the idea of it, that they’re inclusive of the community,” Leanne said, stating the government didn’t want to separate people with disabilities from the rest of the community.

RHL CEO Brett Hanna said assistive technology infrastructure had been included in the dwellings during construction to ensure the units could accommodate a variety of disabilities and life stages.

“We engaged people with disability in our design process,” Mr Hanna said.

“The key message which came out was that they wanted a home where they would be proud to live.”