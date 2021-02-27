New details emerge following savage Lady Gaga dognapping

Police have released new details related to a shocking attack that ended with a dog walker shot and Lady Gaga’s beloved pets stolen.

The search for two men who brazenly stole Lady Gaga's dogs in the middle of a public street continues, with police releasing a description of the suspects to the public.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement detailing the robbers' physical appearance, hopeful that public will be able to help identify them.

The first suspect is described as a "male, black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semiautomatic handgun", police stated.

The second suspect is also described as "male, black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing."

A screenshot from video footage showing Lady Gaga's dog walker being attacked. Picture: TMZ

The update comes after CCTV footage surfaced of the singer's dog walker being brutally shot at in a bid to get to Gaga's beloved pets.

The man was reportedly shot in the chest four times in Los Angeles on Wednesday night by the gunmen, who stole two of the superstar's three beloved bulldogs.

Dog walker Ryan Fischer - described by Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta as a "friend" who "risked his life protecting" the dogs, was walking the celebrity pets on North Sierra Bonita Ave near Sunset Boulevard Wednesday night around 9:40pm when he was ambushed.

Disturbing footage has emerged of the shocking incident, which was captured by home surveillance and obtained by TMZ.

It shows a white sedan pulling up alongside Mr Fischer before two men jumped out of the car.

Two of Lady Gaga’s three bulldogs were taken. Picture: Instagram

Mr Fischer can be heard screaming, "No! Help me!" as he tried to grab the three dogs.

"Give it up!" one of the attackers yelled as they wrestled to steal the dogs. They managed to flee with two dogs, Gustav and Koji.

"Help me, I've been shot. I'm bleeding out of my chest," Mr Fischer is heard saying to a local who rushed to his aide, as he cradles Miss Asia.

"They stole two dogs. They're Frenchies. They're Lady Gaga's dogs."

Lady Gaga - who is in Italy right now - is so distraught she is offering $A630,000 to get her dogs back with no questions asked, sources told The Post.

A LAPD spokesman said the investigation is being handled by the department's elite Robbery Homicide Division and detectives are currently out canvassing the area for surveillance video.

They asked the public to get in touch if they have any information.

The victim is said to be in a stable condition, according to the latest police statement.

Originally published as New details in savage Gaga dognapping