Future visitors waste no time booking Bundy holiday

FOR those looking to explore Bundaberg, there’s no time like the present.

The region’s operators have reported bookings streaming in for extended stays now and throughout the school holidays as restrictions ease and Queenslanders looking to enjoy a holiday.

Since Monday, operators have bookings rushing in and after months of pivoting and preparing, the region is looking forward to safely and warmly welcoming back tourists with confidence in high-quality experiences, according to Bundaberg Tourism.

Despite being dubbed as a self-drive destination, Alliance Airlines’ regular flights into Bundaberg throughout the past few months, coupled with Qantas’ decision to restart flights from July 1, makes Bundaberg an easily accessible holiday destination.

Bundaberg Tourism has been working with industry, supported by Bundaberg Regional Council, to deliver major destination marketing and media campaigns that keeps the region top of mind for holiday makers.

Building on years of significant growth in our tourism market, the response from Queensland travellers to Bundaberg’s marketing campaign has reportedly been “incredibly strong” in a time when travel sentiment is high nationwide.

BOOKINGS OPEN: C Bargara Resort's occupancy forecast on June 1 was 15 per cent and has risen to 58 per cent.

Dale Sumner, Manager of Grand Mercure, C Bargara Resort was energised by the easing of restrictions coming into winter.

“Wow, what a week it’s been, being able to see guests and activity around our beautiful part of the world,” he said.

“The volume of bookings since the early easing of restrictions to allow travel within Queensland has been better than we expected and a great sign that Queenslanders are supporting Queenslanders by coming to stay.

“Our occupancy forecast as at the 1st of June was 15 per cent and has risen to 58 per cent so we look forward to many more bookings coming in to hopefully push us back into our normal high occupancy position.”

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said last year Bundaberg welcomed 1.7 million people to the region.

She said the 2019 visitors stayed for an average of 3.5 nights per visit and invested over $450 million of new money into businesses right across the community, from tours and attractions to boutiques and farm gates, from cafes and restaurants through to service providers including fuel stations.

“Throughout lockdown, the tourism industry were constantly bolstered by the many promises of our guests to return as soon as they could, and now they are following through by planning and booking their winter escapes to the region,” she said.

“Tourism is one of the region’s major economic drivers and we welcome back our new and returning guests into the region as we look to restart our regional economy.

“The amount of preparation our entire community has done to be ready to welcome people back through our doors gives us the confidence to welcome visitors knowing that we are all safe as we extend the warm welcome this region is already famous for.”

Alliance Airlines CEO, Lee Schofield confirmed “Alliance remains committed to the Bundaberg market and therefore honouring the tickets of passengers booked on our services now and into the future”.

“Alliance’s services to Bundaberg are not impacted by the Virgin Administration and have continued uninterrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

MORE NEWS