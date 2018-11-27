Future unclear for Barbera as year ends

Bundaberg's Mason Barbera collects some kerb in the final round of the Dunlop Super 2 series in Newcastle.

MOTORSPORT: "I'm confident I'll have a seat next year.”

Bundaberg's Mason Barbera says he will be on the grid for the first round of next year's Dunlop Super 2 Series despite nothing being finalised yet.

Barbera finished eighth in the final round of the series in Newcastle for Garry Rogers Motorsport in the series.

He finished in that position in the opening race of the weekend, which is where he stayed for the round after race two was abandoned on Sunday following an accident to Kristian Lindbom that forced the race to be red flagged.

The weekend result put him 13th for the championship overall an improvement of four positions from last year.

But it could have been better in Newcastle.

Barbera was on track for fourth in the first race before a mistake at turn two cost him four spots and what would have been his best finish in the category.

"It was a pretty solid weekend, we showed good speed,” he said.

"I made a slight mistake and braked too hard, which caused me to go off the road.

"But it was a solid result.”

Barbera said the result on Saturday typified his year.

He has improved, as the championship position shows, but it could have been better.

"I've improved in driving and I feel like I've done alright,” he said.

"But it's been a tough season and sometimes you just need to be there at the finish to take results.”

Now he waits for what happens next year.

He's confident Garry Rogers Motorsport will sign him up for 2019 but nothing is finalised.

"I have the best relationship with the team so I hope we can continue it,” he said.

Barbera said he hopes to have his plans for next year sorted out before Christmas.

"I just want to thank everyone in Bundy that has gotten behind me for this year,” he said.