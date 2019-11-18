Future plans for Burnett State College year 12s

The Burnett State College graduating class of 2019. Picture: Sam Turner.

The Burnett State College graduating class of 2019. Picture: Sam Turner.

AFTER all of their trials, tribulations, memories and exams, the graduating class of 2019 has finally left school.

Following their last day of school on November 15, the exciting and daunting next stage of their life is about to start.

We’ve sat down 29 students from Burnett State College’s graduating class, and asked them what their plans for the future will be, and what they’ll miss most about school.

With numerous leaving town, pursuing apprenticeships, or starting gap years, the future looks bright for these school leavers.

Sheree Newcombe in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Sheree Newcombe

FUTURE: I want to go to university in Rockhampton or Bundaberg and study nursing. I like stuff to do with health, and figured nursing can get you heaps of places.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I like the peace and quite of here, and that’s why I didn’t want to move a to a big city. It’ll be different but it’ll be fun.

Will Roth in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Will Roth

FUTURE: I want to be an apprentice electrician on the coast somewhere like Rockhampton, Hervey Bay, or Bundaberg, somewhere on the coast. Just want somewhere to go fishing.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I have a lot of family around here so I’ll miss them, and the peace and quite.

Georgia Laidler in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Georgia Laidler

FUTURE: I’ve applied to do a bachelor of early childhood education in Brisbane. It’ll be a big change that’s for sure. I wanted to do teaching so I decided start with younger kids.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’ll miss all my friends and the people around here, the environment too.

Haylee Cafe in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Hailee Cafe

FUTURE: I’m just working for another year to earn money but I wanted to do something like interior design or something in animation.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I enjoyed living with my friends and friends, but nothing else really.

Sophie Scanlan in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Sophie Scanlan

FUTURE: I want to do nursing and midwifery. I just like it, and I’m going to move to Brisbane.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’m going to miss all the people I’ve grown up with because everyone knows everyone here.

Brittany Parr in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Brittany Parr

FUTURE: I’m going to do paramedicine at the Sunny Coast. I like the thought of helping people when they really need it. I think paramedics will be good because I’m doing different things all the time.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’m going to miss my friendship group the most.

Zeth Cuthbertson in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Zeth Cuthbertson

FUTURE: I’m looking to go to Brisbane and start an apprenticeship or trade in building, plastering, or whatever really. It’ll be easier for me to find a job in Brisbane rather than here I think.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’ll miss the small town, where everyone knows everyone. Just the small community vibe.

Jovy Griffin in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Jovy Griffin

FUTURE: I’m planning to finish work at the pool and will stay until the pool season finishes. After that I’ll be moving to Brisbane to start something the year after, probably something in health. I’m interested in doing something in exercise physiology.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: It’s a small community, just everyone here I’m going to miss, it’s a good little town.

Lawson Kenny in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Lawson Kenny

FUTURE: I’m going to go to university to study maths and IT at QUT.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’m going to miss the small community, since I know everybody here.

Kaleb Wilkinson in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Kaleb Wilkinson

FUTURE: I’m going to do engineering in Bundaberg, probably in mechatronics. It’s a combination of mechanical and electronic engineering.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: Not going to miss much, besides the small community. Just the fact you know everyone is cool.

Jeremy Corfield in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Jeremy Corfield

FUTURE: I’m going to be a diesel mechanic apprentice, and that’ll be pretty much it. I’ll be moving to Brisbane for it. Just had a bit to do with it in the past, and I think it’ll be a good career.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: Seeing friends everyday at school is good, besides that, probably nothing.

Callum Evans in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Callum Evans

FUTURE: Next year I’ll be an electrician apprentice at Ergon over at Bundy. I decided to do that, but before I was stuck on what I was going to do. I ended up doing a few different work experience places. I did one with an electrician locally around here and I really enjoyed it, then I went for an assessment at Ergon, then I got the job.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: Just being in a small town where everyone knows everyone, that’s always good. Can be bad sometimes, but most of the time it’s good.

Vika Punou in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Vika Punou

FUTURE: I don’t know yet. Probably going to go find a job.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: Nothing.

Jasmine Anderson in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Jasmine Anderson

FUTURE: I’m going to keep working until March next year, then I’ll go find cattle work around Esk where my sister is. I want to get some money before I move there though.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: My family, and I’m going to miss talking to them everyday.

Lauchlan Kemp in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Lauchlan Kemp

FUTURE: I’m looking at getting an apprenticeship as a mechanical fitter, and I’ve been offered one in Maryborough.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: The people.

Kirsty Taylor in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Kirsty Taylor

FUTURE: I just finished my Cert II in salon assistance at Splitting Endz. I’m going to work with Kim until early next year, and I’ve applied to nursing at the University of Sunshine Coast. I want to continue doing hairdressing at the same time, and then eventually combine the health and beauty industry together.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I will miss being a part of a community, and my friends here. I’ll be coming back definitely for the footy games though.

Nicole Dakin in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Nicole Dakin

FUTURE: Next year I’ll be leaving for Brisbane to study a bachelor of mathematics at QUT. I’m excited to get out of Gayndah though. I need to get away from my cousins.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: All of the community organisations I’ll miss around town.

Scotia Spry in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Scotia Spry

FUTURE: I’m starting a bachelor of languages and linguistics at Griffith University. So I’m going to be moving there with my sister.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’ll miss how small and close everyone is in Gayndah. My whole family is here which I’ll miss, but I’m excited for the new chapter.

Zoe Rolls in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Zoe Rolls

FUTURE: I’ll probably do my cert III in hair and beauty here. I’ve done a traineeship this year and last year, so I’ll just continue that.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’ll miss seeing everyone, that’ll be the biggest thing.

Mairead Davidson in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Mairead Davidson

FUTURE: I’m hoping to go somewhere in uni to be a nurse, just trying to live my dream. If that doesn’t work out I’ll go to TAFE and I’ll get there eventually.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: Just seeing everyone everyday and the routine. It’ll be different going into adult life.

Ashley Bernhagen in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Ashley Bernhagen

FUTURE: I’m going to work at the IGA in town and just work for a while I suppose.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: Nothing really.

Patrick Kirk in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Patrick Kirk

FUTURE: I want to get a job on the council as a mechanic. My brother is on the council so that’s why.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: Nothing.

Lily Carlyon in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Lily Carlyon

FUTURE: I’m hoping to get a traineeship at the library, because I’ve done work experience there for the past two years.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’ll just miss the friends and that’s about it.

Leroy Brown in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Leroy brown

FUTURE: I’m going to be an apprentice butcher at Cam and Sue quality meats. I’ve been working there for the past 3 years while I’ve been in Gayndah, so just going to keep working there.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’ll just miss rocking up late everyday.

Jackson Hodge in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Jackson Hodge

FUTURE: Next year I’ll be working, having a gap year, then going off to uni after that. I want to go to South Bank to do a photography course.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I’ll just miss my family and friends that are here.

Sam Aho in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Sam Aho

FUTURE: Next year I’m going to work with mum and dad on the farm, then I’ll move down to Melbourne.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: The peacefulness, it’s really quiet around here, and I’ll miss family and friends.

Tarrissa Hill in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Tarrissa hill

FUTURE: I’m going to have a gap year, and work for the council in a traineeship in administration. I just wanted to get a job and a cert at the same time.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: I won’t see my friends as much since they’ll be doing their own thing.

Ethan Dobson in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Ethan Dobson

FUTURE: I’m staying in the town to do plumbing with the local trade bloke. I used to do a lot of plumbing on our orchard, and I liked how all that worked.

WHAT YOU WILL MISS: Will just miss slacking around.

Morgan Kimber in the graduating class of 2019 for Burnett State College. Picture: Sam Turner.

Morgan Kimber