Future of race days unknown as coronavirus spreads

Robert Faehr and Wild Element cross the line in first place in race one on Saturday at Thabeban Park.

RACING: The Bundaberg Race Club admits it does not know when it will hold its next event.

But it fears for its future.

The race club held the Bundaberg Catholic Schools race day on Saturday, which could be the last following the outbreak and rapid spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

All events with more than 500 people have been cancelled by the Federal Government.

This rules out race days for the short term at least.

“We had 850 to 900 people at the event. The club is gaining traction with each event,” BRC president Dale Rethamel said.

“But we’re now waiting for guidance from Racing Queensland.

“We never knew the success of racing would cause us a problem.”

Racing Queensland has advised that all meetings be held with no patrons and only trainers or horses and greyhounds.

This includes Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club.

But that could change with how quickly the virus is developing.

Rethamel said not holding race meetings and having to cancel events could have detrimental consequences for the club.

“We need seven race meetings to make money to keep our facilities going,” he said.

“It’s our biggest revenue stream, to host events.”

Rethamel said Racing Queensland had been proactive on Saturday, helping the club to hold the event and keep the jockeys and trainers safe by preventing contact with racegoers.

If events are cancelled, some races could be moved into race days later this year.

At Saturday’s, Bundaberg’s Al’s Briefs fell short in his quest for four straight wins Thabeban Park.

He was beaten by 4.3 lengths by Eight Over in race four.

Other winners included the Cherie Vick-trained Wild Element in race one, Allofit in race two, Layla’s Lad in race three and All Ellie in race five.

The next race meet is scheduled to be held on May 16 – but that could change soon.