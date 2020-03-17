Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert Faehr and Wild Element cross the line in first place in race one on Saturday at Thabeban Park.
Robert Faehr and Wild Element cross the line in first place in race one on Saturday at Thabeban Park.
Sport

Future of race days unknown as coronavirus spreads

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
17th Mar 2020 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING: The Bundaberg Race Club admits it does not know when it will hold its next event.

But it fears for its future.

The race club held the Bundaberg Catholic Schools race day on Saturday, which could be the last following the outbreak and rapid spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

All events with more than 500 people have been cancelled by the Federal Government.

This rules out race days for the short term at least.

“We had 850 to 900 people at the event. The club is gaining traction with each event,” BRC president Dale Rethamel said.

“But we’re now waiting for guidance from Racing Queensland.

“We never knew the success of racing would cause us a problem.”

Racing Queensland has advised that all meetings be held with no patrons and only trainers or horses and greyhounds.

This includes Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club.

But that could change with how quickly the virus is developing.

Rethamel said not holding race meetings and having to cancel events could have detrimental consequences for the club.

“We need seven race meetings to make money to keep our facilities going,” he said.

“It’s our biggest revenue stream, to host events.”

Rethamel said Racing Queensland had been proactive on Saturday, helping the club to hold the event and keep the jockeys and trainers safe by preventing contact with racegoers.

If events are cancelled, some races could be moved into race days later this year.

At Saturday’s, Bundaberg’s Al’s Briefs fell short in his quest for four straight wins Thabeban Park.

He was beaten by 4.3 lengths by Eight Over in race four.

Other winners included the Cherie Vick-trained Wild Element in race one, Allofit in race two, Layla’s Lad in race three and All Ellie in race five.

The next race meet is scheduled to be held on May 16 – but that could change soon.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg race club racing queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council cancels public events until further notice

        premium_icon Council cancels public events until further notice

        News THE Bundaberg Regional Council has cancelled events that will encourage public gatherings.

        • 17th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Drink driver jailed over death of loved CQU professor

        premium_icon Drink driver jailed over death of loved CQU professor

        News Court nightmare has finally ended for Phillip Donaldson’s family

        CANDIDATE Q&A: Does the Open for Development scheme work?

        premium_icon CANDIDATE Q&A: Does the Open for Development scheme work?

        News IS BUNDABERG’S Open For Development Scheme working? Local candidates response to...

        Bundaberg region schools remain open with safety measures

        premium_icon Bundaberg region schools remain open with safety measures

        News If schools need to be closed a decision could be made 'quickly'