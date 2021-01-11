Future of medicine looks bright with region’s new recruits

The future of medicine looks bright for the Wide Bay region, with 37 new first-year doctors, 27 of which will be based at Bundaberg Hospital. The interns wearing masks have recently relocated from Brisbane and are wearing them, in line with the recent COVID-19 guidelines.

Bundaberg’s next cohort of first-year doctors have arrived in the region, where they are currently completing their one-week-long orientation, as part of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service’s (WBHHS) medical intern program.

Welcoming 37 first-year doctors to the Wide Bay region, 27 of which will be based in Bundaberg, the new recruits will receive a hands-on learning experience through working in a regional hospital, while under the guidance of senior clinicians.

Gaining a feel of areas they may like to eventually specialise in, the interns will begin rotations next week through general medicine, surgery and emergency department units, among others.

New docs on Bundaberg's block – Cedric Luk and Marzel Conradie are part of the group of 27 first-year doctors who will commence their careers at Bundaberg Hospital.

WBHHS Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said these diverse clinical experiences would offer the first-year doctors a well-rounded foundation for their future careers.

“As they work as part of the team this year, they will be closely supported by our senior clinicians, who will pass on their skills, knowledge and guidance,” Ms Carroll said.

“We hope their time with us as medical interns will give them diverse and rewarding clinical experiences that will drive a passion for regional health care and inspire them to continue their careers right here in Wide Bay.”

The interns wearing masks have recently relocated from Brisbane and are wearing them, in line with the recent COVID-19 guidelines.

Executive director of medical services for WBHHS Scott Kitchener said by working alongside the interns and passing on knowledge and skills, senior clinicians were investing in the next generation of doctors.

“The long-term recruitment and retention medical staff is vital to regional communities such as ours – which is why the WBHHS leadership team and its medical staff are strong supporters of the medical intern program,” Dr Kitchener said.

“The more time these doctors experience working in a regional area, the more likely they are to choose a career path that keeps them in the area or sees them return later on as a specialist or even a general practitioner – meaning our community still benefits.”

