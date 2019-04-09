Future of health takes off with aero-medical hub

COMBINED EFFORT: Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, LifeFlight board chairman Rob Borbidge, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and RFDS chairman Mark Gray at the sod-turning ceremony for the new RFDS-LifeFlight facility at Bundaberg Airport.

THE turning of the dirt on the site for the new LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctor Service facility marked a historic day for the Bundaberg region.

In a profession where minutes matter, member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said as the federal member he was pleased to be able to contribute $3 million to the $6 million facility which would revolutionise the region's aero-medical capabilities.

"Between the two services based out of Bundaberg they do over 3500 patient transports, patient contacts every single year,” Mr Pitt said.

"So for us, for people out to the west, for those in Gayndah, Mundubbera, Eidsvold, Gladstone, Hervey Bay and Fraser Island; this is a critical service for you.

"This will be the first time that these facilities have been a jointly operated anywhere in Australia - this is a trial site.”

Mr Pitt said construction was expected to start in the next few weeks.

RFDS Queensland chairman Mark Gray said yesterday's sod-turning was a significant day for the town and two organisations.

"The RFDS base was established 17 years ago in 2002 and we joined forces with LifeFlight in 2011. It's been a long time getting a new base for the Royal Flying Doctors,” Mr Gray said.

"There's 1893 patient transfers and 3500 patients transferred each year.

"There's 2980 landings by the Royal Flying Doctors and we flew 800,000 kilometres in the last financial year.”

He said there had been 4800 tasking events by the combined organisations which provided an insight to the magnitude of work undertaken from the Bundaberg facility.

"It's great to be having a combined aero medical hub patient-transfer facility” Mr Gray said.

"It's the first of its kind in Queensland... we're looking at a similar facility in Mt Isa and there's initial discussions about a similar facility, aero medical hub in Brisbane at the Brisbane Airport.”

Among the benefits of the medical hub, Mr Gray said the construction would enable both rotary and fixed-wing aircrafts to be housed in the same facility and an undercover patient transfer facility.

Mr Pitt said once complete, these facilities, which include two hangars, a patient transfer area, three pilot rooms, three nurses stations and two ambulance bays, would be equipped to respond to major medical emergencies.

Mr Gray thanked Mr Pitt's work in securing the $3 million to the project under the Building Better Regions Fund. LifeFlight and RFDS would make up the other $3 million.

The State Government and Bundaberg Regional Council, which provided the "favourable” lease of the land, were likewise thanked for their contribution to the project which would help save lives.

LifeFlight board chairman Rob Borbidge echoed Mr Gray's appreciation for support from the three levels of government, stating that without the Commonwealth Government's support "we wouldn't be here”.

"This facility is going to save lives,” Mr Borbidge said.

"One of the great developments in aero medical rescue over recent years has been the increasingly close working relationship between RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and the Royal Flying Doctor Service - we are not competitors, we complement one another.

"LifeFlight is essentially rotary wing and RFDS is fixed wing and there are jobs that choppers can do that planes can't and vice versa.

"By having this facility, the first of its type in Australia, it will be the best of its type anywhere in this country and the one of the best in the world.”

He said the end result would be crews getting airborne more efficiently and as a result the service to the community would be greatly enhanced.

"Very often we fly on the smell of an oily rag, we fly well but there's never a lot of money left over at the end of the year,” he said.

"In terms of LifeFlight's operations, the average call-out costs for a helicopter's about $12,500.

"So it's a big commitment for us to go into this particular facility as it is with the Royal Flying Doctor Service, but it's needed, it's the way of the future.”

Construction is expected to be completed by February.