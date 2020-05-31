Future of Cups decided for this year by Football Bundaberg

The winning Bingera team last year in the Triple M Division 1 Cup: Shane Youngberry (top left), Brett Kitching, Jason McEwan, Josh Haack, Jon Wheeler, Joel Haack, Cody Breuer, Scott McEwan, Brendan Conquest, Robbie Cull, Laurie Stephenson, Andrew Donnison – coach (bottom left), Josh Metcalf, Shaun Sergiacomi, Josh Watson, Dan Watson (Captain), Cody Pym, Karl Zimmerlie, Kenzie Sergiacomi (front le

The winning Bingera team last year in the Triple M Division 1 Cup: Shane Youngberry (top left), Brett Kitching, Jason McEwan, Josh Haack, Jon Wheeler, Joel Haack, Cody Breuer, Scott McEwan, Brendan Conquest, Robbie Cull, Laurie Stephenson, Andrew Donnison – coach (bottom left), Josh Metcalf, Shaun Sergiacomi, Josh Watson, Dan Watson (Captain), Cody Pym, Karl Zimmerlie, Kenzie Sergiacomi (front le

FOOTBALL: One of the oldest cup competitions in the region will not be completed this year.

For the first time in 65 years the Triple M Division 1 Cup/NewsMail Cup will not have a winner.

Football Bundaberg has made the decision to not finish any cup competitions this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Triple M Division 1 Cup, women’s Division 1 and 2 Cup, men’s Division 2 and men’s Division 3 Cups all started in February and March before the pandemic, and like the other competitions were shut down.

In the Triple M Division 1 Cup, Brothers had qualified for the decider with The Waves and Bingera to face off in the semi-finals to decide the other finalist.

But with the time and constraints of the season, ­including restrictions on ­player numbers at venues and with several other competitions to finish in a reduced amount of time, the decision was made to not proceed with the cups.

“We can’t fit it into the schedule,” Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema said.

“We have cancelled that for the year.”

The cups will return in 2021 but have an asterisk this year with no winners.

It is the first time since 1945 when the World War II ended that no cup has been awarded in the Triple M Division 1 Cup/NewsMail Cup.

Bingera, who have won the most titles since the first in 1924 with 21, will retain the cup for next year.

Other winners The Waves (Division 2 men), Brothers Aston Villa (Division 3 men), United Park Eagles (women) will retain their trophies as well for next year.