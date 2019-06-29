Future Bundy report card: How future is stacking up so far

SPEAKING UP: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a visit to Bundaberg, where she announced her government would support a new hospital for the region. We just need her to commit to the Regional Deal now.

SPEAKING UP: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a visit to Bundaberg, where she announced her government would support a new hospital for the region. We just need her to commit to the Regional Deal now. Mike Knott BUN310519ANA11

By Adam Wratten, editor

IT'S been more than three months since the NewsMail launched its Future Bundaberg initiative where we vowed to stand side by side with the region's residents and advocate for a fair go.

Having engaged one of Australia's most respected demographers, Bernard Salt, we asked him to pull up the data on the Bundaberg region and walk us through what it all meant.

Mr Salt offered his unique insights and provided the platform for a suite of steps he felt would take the region forward.

We took this information to the small business community as well as our readers and from the feedback an action plan was formulated.

We communicated this plan to our readers.

Since then we've had an Australian election, the ramifications of which are still being felt.

We've also had a state and Bundaberg Regional Council budget.

With the new financial year about to start on Monday, now is the perfect time to have a look at how we're travelling on each of our key action points.

To make it interesting, and because it's something we do when we report on government, I've given us a score to date of how I think things are travelling.

Closing the gap

Aim: To get our unemployment level within one per cent of the national average

Mr Salt said overcoming the region's long-term intergenerational welfare dependency had no quick fix.

He suggested it would take at least a few years before the region could realistically achieve an unemployment level within one per cent of the national average.

So far we've seen some promising signs.

The region's unemployment level has fallen to 7.5 per cent - a six-year low. However there's still much work to do.

The youth unemployment rate has also dropped by two per cent, from 19.8 per cent to 17.8.

The national unemployment level is just over five per cent.

The NewsMail has championed jobs and job-creating initiatives, but there's plenty of room for improvement, particularly with a regional deal on the horizon.

B

Best in class

Aim: To be leaders in the spaces of health and education delivery

If there is any one project that can help transform our region's future, a new hospital has to be it.

When we launched Future Bundaberg the initial business case, comprehensively put together by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, was being prepared to go to the government.

Since then the government has backed our region's case.

On May 31 Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her government would support a more detailed business case into the development of a new hospital.

Her government has put $6.7m aside for this in the budget.

The LNP has provided bi-partisan support for this business case.

Ms Palaszczuk chose to announce the exciting decision to push forward and find a new hospital site exclusively with the NewsMail.

Our whole region needs to work together to make sure a united position is delivered on this crucial project.

In the areas of education there have been some big wins, most notably CQUniversity's funding announcement to develop an AgTech centre.

B+

Grow our own

Aim: To promote businesses that develop and train local workforce

With so many young people from Bundaberg leaving for opportunities in Brisbane, the NewsMail is advocating for a concept that initially came from our health leaders, who proposed a vision to grow their own workforce.

It's part of a push between the health sector and CQUniversity to develop a medical school here in Bundaberg.

Piggybacking off this wonderful initiative, we've done a few stories on local businesses that have embraced this concept. But we can still do more to share these great stories from local businesses.

c-

Unsung heroes

Aim: To celebrate those who have stayed in the region and make it tick

We have so many amazing inspirational people here.

As a news organisation we have committed to share these stories. It's an area we have fallen short on and I want to see us do more to recognise these people and outline what they provide to our community.

As a paper we will commit to a weekly Q&A segment with the everyday people that make our region such a special place to live.

D

5-star focus

Aim: To advocate for 5-star accommodation and tourism offerings

This week two announcements have given the region's tourism industry a big lift.

Lady Musgrave Experience pushing forward with a floating hotel is a wonderful addition to the region's tourism offering.

And a seven-storey hotel near the airport will deliver some much-needed short-term accommodation options in Bundaberg.

We're still short of absolute top-end offerings, but our community leaders are setting the right platform to attract business.

We will keep promoting our tourism industry and the innovative approaches its practitioners adopt.

B-