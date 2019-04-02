Future Bundaberg: Time to close job rate gap

By Adam Wratten

TODAY I want to start outlining how we plan to rollout our Future Bundaberg initiative.

Each day over the course of this week I plan to highlight one of the five key actions that form Future Bundaberg.

I see Future Bundaberg as a guiding light for the paper and it will be central in many of the decisions that we make as we agitate for positive change.

>> Job rate graph

The first point, and one which got the largest level of support from readers on, is Closing the Gap.

Our overarching goal with this action is to bring the region's unemployment level to within one per cent of the national average.

Demographer Bernard Salt, who played a central role in Future Bundaberg, says this will likely take several years to achieve.

As editor of this newspaper, I'm not so keen on such a long timeframe. However, given the importance of this goal, it's something that we can't take shortcuts on.

So how will the NewsMail prioritise this area?

At every opportunity we will celebrate those creating sustainable employment opportunities;

We will attack decisions that limit opportunities in the region;

We will run a series of smaller employment-focused initiatives, such as creating 30 jobs in 30 days, on a regular basis;

We will get expert opinion on big issues to discuss the direction our region is heading; and

We will pressure our elected representatives to commit to job-generating programs.

Importantly, we won't take the foot off the gas on this.

Yes, it may take a number of years. But, consistency is key.

We want jobs that are created by responsible projects and businesses that deliver opportunities for our long term.

On the cusp of a federal election we will ensure candidates tell readers how they will tackle this hugely important issue and we will then analyse what they say.

For far too long the Bundaberg region has played second fiddle to the big cities.

If that's how the politicians want to play the game, then we will play a key role in changing that game.

Our goal is clear.

The data shows that we used to have an employment level close to the national average.

It's time we were there once again.

If you have a job-generating program, business or idea, drop me a line at adam.wratten@ news-mail.com.au.