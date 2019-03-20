FUTURE BUNDABERG: The ideal place to live out your days

BUNDABERG is a great place and an ideal region to live out your days after retirement.

According to the 2016 census, there are more people aged 70 in the Wide Bay region than any other age (see accompanying graphic).

In fact the Wide Bay region has a much higher percentage of people aged over mid-50s than the national average.

According to respected demographer Bernard Salt over the next decade the region can expect to see more growth in our aged population, prompting the need for increased aged care services.

Mr Salt said the sector would present an employment opportunity for the region.

Data show health care and social assistance has been the region's big jobs success story during the past two decades, delivering an additional 8000-plus positions.

At the recent launch of the Future Bundaberg initiative, the aged care sector was a focal point of conversation for community leaders.

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvaney said currently the Bundaberg region did not have all the services needed to cater for people over the age of 50.

"We are struggling in so many areas now - we have a lack of GPs," Mr Mulvaney said.

Meanwhile, Impact general manager Steve Beer said the health and social services was a growth industry as the baby boomers continued to age and headed into retirement.

Mr Beer said their health needs would become "more and more" and a level 5 hospital would be essential for the region.

He said this would not only help bring people to the region but be vital in keeping people here.

Bundaberg's population is expected to increase by 15 per cent by the time we reach 2030.