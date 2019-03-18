FUTURE BUNDABERG: Farmers add $1b to region

ONE of the largest horticulture production regions in Australia is Bundaberg.

We grow a diverse range of fruits, vegetables, nuts and herbs.

It's estimated to bring more than $500million to farmers and more than $1billion into the local economy.

It also plays an integral role in the nation's food security.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's Port of Bundaberg manager Jason Pascoe said there was an exciting future for Bundaberg agriculture.

He said the region had developed a "world class reputation for innovation and product excellence in agriculture".

With the fertile soils and good water security Bundaberg was in a good position to take advantage of the growth in demand for food products around the world.

Over the last century, the global population had quadrupled.

FUTURE BUNDABERG: Data shows Bundaberg's agriculture bucks the national trend Contributed

In 1915, there were 1.8 billion people in the world. Today according to the most recent estimate by the UN, there are 7.3 billion people - and we may reach 9.7 billion by 2050.

Based on current trends, crop demand for human consumption and animal feed will increase by at least 100 per cent by 2050.

Mr Pascoe said Bundaberg was very well placed to meet the significant demand opportunity.

"It's very exciting for agriculture, agribusiness and food processing - which are all things the Bundaberg region does very well," Mr Pascoe said.

The Deloitte 2015 study, Positioning for Prosperity? Catching the next wave found that while agricultural production is increasingly driven by technology, there will be new jobs across the food and agribusiness value chain from suppliers, operators and maintainers of agricultural and food processing machinery, seeds, chemicals, agronomy, animal health, food processing, food packaging.

Mr Pascoe said, "New jobs in agribusiness will likely require higher levels of education and training. This will be a challenge and an opportunity for the local education and training sector."

He said the Port of Bundaberg is already playing an important role in supporting local agricultural businesses in connecting to global and domestic markets with 300,000-450,000 tonnes of sugar being exported.

As a bulk product port, Bundaberg is well positioned to play a part in the expansion of agricultural production in the region, particularly in the areas of broadacre cropping such as grains and cereals.

Mr Pascoe said, "Much of the demand growth for food products will come from the already well-established and close markets of Asia as the middle classes, particularly in China and India, grow."

Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was important local businesses were supported to give consistency in trade.

He said the three levels of government needed to work together to make sure Bundaberg was on the map.

"As Australia's?? we are good at doing the deal, but we need to back it up," Cr Dempsey said.

"We've got the ingredients but we need to work together."