CQUniversity Bundaberg's Bundaberg's new Associate Vice-Chancellor Luke Sinclair.
FUTURE BUNDABERG: Education all part of life's experience

Emma Reid
by
19th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
LIFE experience is important and leaving the town you were born in can help open your eyes to what's out there, according to CQU Associate Vice-Chancellor Luke Sinclair.

This could be one of the reasons why Bundaberg teenagers leave town once they've finished school, an issue addressed as part of the NewsMail's Future Bundaberg series.

ABS Census 2016 data show a high number of school leavers leave the region for education purposes.

Mr Sinclair said from a holistic point of view some students leave for change and others leave to follow in the footsteps of their parents.

He said by doing this students were getting life experience before coming back to the region.

The local university has maintained its position in the top 2 per cent of the world's universities. Mr Sinclair said a key point to a quality institution was making sure you didn't get lost in the crowd, and this was more possible at larger universities.

Mr Sinclair said CQU delivered a wide range of courses across all disciplines.

Students can study anything from a tertiary education preparatory course to a PhD in Bundaberg.

"In fact, in Bundaberg, there are more than 100 offerings to choose from, either on-campus, online or via mixed mode delivery,” Mr Sinclair said.

"Popular courses include engineering, nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, law, business, accounting, digital media, agriculture and education (just to name a few).

"One of the great things about a smaller campus is the support on offer and the small class sizes meaning students don't get lost in the crowd.”

Mr Sinclair said it was important to remember there was value for the town by attracting people from outside.

CQUniversity also has some great local work integrated learning opportunities meaning students can connect with employers and industry while they study.

