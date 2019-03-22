Future Bundaberg: Best suburbs for singles to look for love

WHEN it comes to love opportunities, two particular suburbs in Bundaberg sizzle more than the rest.

According to the 2016 Census data Millbank and Walkervale are the "hotspots” where singles live the most.

This data was taken of single men and women aged between 25 and 34 in 2016.

In Millbank there are 1.29 single men for every woman.

While there are more single ladies living in Walkervale with 1.17 females to every man.

One of these single women who thought it best to remain anonymous said it made sense because rent was cheaper in these areas and the cost of living was higher for singles.

The 43-year-old woman said when looking for love online was a good place to start, especially with the busy lives of most people.

"Being single these days is terrifying,” she said.

She warned there could be consequences for picking up lovers online saying there were definitely "slimy” people out there that wanted nothing more than sex, but said people shouldn't give up and keep testing the virtual waters.

Another bachelorette, Carissa Fischer, 29, said she'd been single for a "very long time” and wasn't actively seeking love, but wouldn't shy away from it if the right person came her way.

The single-mother-of-one said she doesn't use online dating sites or anything like Tinder and thought it best to meet someone through a mutual friend or a night out.

The part-time worker and full-time mum said being a parent made it harder to have the opportunity to get out in the night-life scene to find the right man.

"Having a daughter I have high standards,” she said.

"But I believe there are definitely more single men in Bundaberg.”

Census data also says the majority of 25-39 year olds also live in Bundaberg Central with 33 per cent.

And only 16 per cent live in Millbank.

Neither woman could say they had dated a man from Millbank and didn't pay too much attention to where the person was living when looking for a date.