Futsal squad blitz through International competition

AFTER blasting through the competition at the Gold Coast International, a squad of eight Bundy boys have been invited to Orlando, Florida for the World Championships of Futsal.

It was a collaborative effort between co-coaches Adam Nasso and Chris D’Addario, with extra support from under-15s coach Dylan Cairney and 3B’z Fitness’s Jackson Ramsay to get the boys in top shape, but by all accounts it was worth it.

Nasso said the Gold Coast International was more recognisable as the Craig Foster Cup, with nearly 200 teams showing up to play over the four days of competition.

“There were 185 teams in the tournament,” he said.

“In our pool there were 16 teams from metropolitan Victoria, city Victoria, New South Wales, New Zealand, north coast NSW and teams from the Brisbane Roar Academies, Gold Coast and Sunny Coast.

“For eight lads from Bundaberg, they certainly fought above their weight, that’s for sure.”

He said while the more prestigious teams could have 100 kids showing up to be selected for the team, the under-13s Bundaberg Wildcats side was essentially comprised of who showed up.

“They went through undefeated, that was also good. They played 10 games over four days, they only conceded seven goals throughout the tournament – some games at 8.30 in the morning and some games at 8.30 at night so it was a big campaign,” Nasso said.

He said what made the team champions this year was perfect preparation and a helping hand from Jackson Ramsay at 3B’z Fitness.

“He worked with them twice a week basically for the summer, so he got them fit,” Nasso said.

“Even at the grand final there they were still rolling – the momentum was high and they were playing well. They set that belief in each other because of it.”

Fitness and injury were two things that cost the team last year, but the help from Ramsay had the boys rolling right through the finals.

The boys trained with the under-15s team in the lead up to the International, and tougher training made all the difference.

“This year they were just rolling and had Dylan Cairney from the Bundaberg Wildcats – he’s worked with them all through the summer and he also coaches the 15s team that did really well,” Nasso said.

“They came third and the boys were training with them a lot – and a lot of them have brothers in that team – training with those older guys made a massive difference.”

The club as a whole did pretty well to hear Nasso tell it, with the junior teams performing admirably.

But the boys aren’t always playing as a team, coming from several local regular football clubs.

“I think it’s important to know that clubs can mix together and come up with a team based in Bundy,” Nasso said.

Three of the boys came from United Park Eagles, three from Waves, one from Alloway/Corinthians and one from the Buccaneers.

Their invitation to the World Championship lasts for two years, but whether they will attend or not is a matter of funding.

“It’s all down to whether we decide to fundraise and everything, because you’ve got to pay for it – but the invite is there and that’s a pretty special thing, they earned that,” Nasso said.

He said the boys were keen to go and the parents behind the team were a great bunch who would do anything for their kids, but they would probably have to seek sponsorship if they wanted to head to Orlando as a team.