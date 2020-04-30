Futsal players keen to kick off coronavirus isolation

GET READY: Futsal coach Peter Souvlis with son Matthew 17, were using Facebook to post coaching drills to keep player’s skills sharp and high fitness levels. Picture: Alistair Brightman

FUTSAL: Fraser Coast and Wide Bay Futsal co-ordinator Peter Souvlis has been busy keeping players and coaches up to date with skills training and drills while they are in coronavirus isolation.

"We have been posting on Facebook different drills to keep players' skills sharp and maintain fitness levels for them. Weekly drill sessions by Australian Futsal coach Byron Escobar have also proven to be popular," Souvlis said.

"Players are encouraged to post their own drills on Facebook and the people watching can vote for whoever does the best one for the week and win a Queensland Futsal hoodie in an Australian-wide competition.

The challenges are to have a bit of fun and keep players active and engaged while in isolation.

Last year Souvlis took 65 players from various age groups to school national championships from Wide Bay and 24 were selected for Australia under the Queensland Country Banner.

Souvlis has such a passion for Futsal, that he is also the Queensland Country Futsal co-ordinator and been Australian coach on various overseas tours.

With the possibility of relaxing more coronavirus restrictions, Souvlis is planning for a busy return for Futsal in the region.

"We are looking at Corporate cups with businesses and possibly the council to put in teams for a local one-day tournament," he said.

Souvlis said it was important for players to remain positive, and keep up their fitness and training for when the restrictions were finally lifted.

"Players and coaches are itching to get back into training for state representation. It will be hard for the regional areas to get to training facilities due to the distance they have to travel but hopefully that will change soon."

Currently Futsal is being played at Maryborough State High School on Monday nights but there is room to expand the competition to satisfy demand when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

"Everybody is welcome to have a try for free on their first night. Boys and girls from four years-old up to seniors are welcome to come along and play."

For more information about participating in Futsal when the restrictions are lifted, contact Souvlis on 0458 003 145 or on Facebook.