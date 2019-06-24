Furniture stolen in bizarre Burnett Heads bakery break-in

Catherine's Lighthouse Bakery at Burnett Heads was broken into on the weekend.

Catherine's Lighthouse Bakery at Burnett Heads was broken into on the weekend. Geordi Offord

POLICE are investigating after a Burnett Heads bakery was reportedly broken into on Saturday night.

Catherine's Lighthouse Bakery had a number of items taken during the hours of Saturday night.

The Burnett Heads Neighbourhood watch Facebook page made a post on Sunday about the incident saying multiple items of furniture were stolen from the business.

Items included lounge chairs, tables, and stools.

The post also said CCTV was working at the time of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said multiple items which were stored outside the business were taken and investigations into the matter were ongoing.

NewMail attempts to speak to the owner of the bakery have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.