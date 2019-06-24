Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Catherine's Lighthouse Bakery at Burnett Heads was broken into on the weekend.
Catherine's Lighthouse Bakery at Burnett Heads was broken into on the weekend. Geordi Offord
Crime

Furniture stolen in bizarre Burnett Heads bakery break-in

Geordi Offord
by
24th Jun 2019 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a Burnett Heads bakery was reportedly broken into on Saturday night.

Catherine's Lighthouse Bakery had a number of items taken during the hours of Saturday night.

The Burnett Heads Neighbourhood watch Facebook page made a post on Sunday about the incident saying multiple items of furniture were stolen from the business.

Items included lounge chairs, tables, and stools.

The post also said CCTV was working at the time of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said multiple items which were stored outside the business were taken and investigations into the matter were ongoing.

NewMail attempts to speak to the owner of the bakery have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

bakery break in buncrime bundaberg crime catherine's lighthouse bakery
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    GALLERIES: Shalom formal photos - from 2019 back to 2015

    premium_icon GALLERIES: Shalom formal photos - from 2019 back to 2015

    News EVERY year the NewsMail brings you photos from our local high school formals.

    UPDATE: Photos emerge of charter boat inferno

    premium_icon UPDATE: Photos emerge of charter boat inferno

    Breaking The incident is happening 20km off shore

    383 jobs on horizon: The new industry driving the Wide Bay

    premium_icon 383 jobs on horizon: The new industry driving the Wide Bay

    Business Region on the cusp of bright future, new report finds

    Bundy council reveals latest way it's protecting turtles

    premium_icon Bundy council reveals latest way it's protecting turtles

    Politics A new fence at Burnett Heads is another innovative step