Furniture retailer to open store in Bundaberg

NEW STORE: Early Settler is coming to Bundaberg.

LOOKING for new furniture or maybe a new bed spread, wall clock or lounge suite?

Good news - Early Settler is coming to town.

The retailer's motto is "beautiful, affordable and hardwearing furniture for your home”.

There are currently 10 Early Settler stores in Queensland between Cairns and Logan.

It sells a range of classic colonial, rustic country, French provincial and contemporary furniture - all at what it says are surprisingly affordable prices.

They sell dining, lounge, bedroom, home office, outdoor and garden furniture, as well as occasional pieces such as coffee tables, side tables, entertainment units and more.

Early Settler's first store was established in 1985 in Victoria, trading in country-style furniture.

In the last 20 years Early Settler has grown to 41 stores operating throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Early Settler is looking for casual retail assistants for its Bundaberg store.