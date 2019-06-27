Furious farmer hits out at trigger mapping

A BUNDABERG hobby farmer has slammed recent trigger mapping released by the State Government after she found out her property came under one of the dots.

Debbie Preston found out her 34ha property at Bucca fell under one of the dots of the trigger mapping (locating ares deemed to be environmentally sensitive) - but it wasn't after she received notification from the government.

She is just one of many in the area who have taken concerns to their local member Stephen Bennett who said many locals have some to him concerned on the issue, which the government is now reviewing.

After reading an article about the mapping online it took Ms Preston few days to find the mapping itself to discover her property was impacted.

"I was furious, no one tells you about this stuff and you find out through alarmist articles, and all you're hearing is your land will be locked up and if you try to use it there'll be massive fines," she said.

"We're only hobby farmers so thank God we don't have to try and make a living as a farmer, the thing is your land value.

"Your property can be whatever you pay for it down to zero under this dot."

The entire town of Mount Perry comes under the map as well as a majority of Bucca.

Landmarks such as the Gabba and Suncorp Stadium were also included in the mapping mess.

"It's ludicrous, they've got towns under these maps, they've made a complete fool of themselves, so they're re-jigging it now and it's meant to be released in a couple of weeks," Ms Preston said.

"You can't find any information, it's all under layers of acts, so you can't just find what are the implications.

"Because they (Stephen Bennett) have done their research, they found that under this act that if you're a grazing property you're actually exempt anyway.

"Farmers are getting attacked left right and centre at the moment and this is just another thing."

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said there was a lot of angst and concern in the community about the mapping.

"It's really disappointing that we see such a botched roll-out of these new trigger maps," he said.

"We are seeing and hearing from people on the ground, absurd outcomes where you now have to get a consultant to do a flora or fauna survey, thousands of dollars may be required to continue farming practices.

"We have heard and it's not confirmed, there's a lady in South Kolan who has been informed by the department that she can no longer continue her grazing activities which have been on her farm for 100 years and she may be subject to a $400,000 fine.

"This is a serious issue for Queensland these trigger maps."