Furever homes found for all

RSPCA: All animals at the Bundaberg shelter have been adopted this weekend. Contributed

BUNDABERG animal lovers have come out in force and adopted all animals at the local RSPCA shelter.

The Bundaberg RSPCA is taking part in a state-wide $29 adoption sale.

More than 40 animals have been adopted since yesterday at the Bundaberg shelter with 31 cats and 12 dogs finding new homes.

Volunteer Helen Wolfe said they were amazed at how quickly the animals disappeared.

"We only had four cats and two dogs left today, and they were sold before lunch time,” Ms Wolfe said.

"We still have people turning up wanting to adopt a pet but we have none left to offer them.”

If you planned on finding your furever friend this weekend but missed out, the Gympie and Noosa RSPCA shelters still have animals available with the sale continuing until 5pm tomorrow.

Other facilities such as Red Collar Rescue and the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge are also housing animals in desperate need of new owners and are waiting for your call.

RSPCA Gympie

Website: https://www.rspcaqld.org.au/locations/gympie

Phone: (07) 5482 9407

Red Collar Rescue

Website: http://redcollarrescue.org/

Phone: 0438 869 085

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge

Website: https://www.facebook.com/herveybay.animalrefuge/

Phone: (07) 4128 2722